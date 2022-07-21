Punjab Chief Minister Drinks Polluted Water, Lands In Delhi Hospital With Stomach Ache

The state that day announced the launch of a statewide campaign to clean rivers and drains of the state.

After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was reportedly admitted to a Delhi hospital for a stomach infection, a video of him drinking polluted water triggered speculation on the cause of the ailment. In the video, tweeted by Aam Aadmi Party Punjab, the Chief Minister could be seen scooping up a glass of water from a river and gulping it down amid cheers from supporters.

The video is from last Sunday. Renowned environmentalist and Rajya Sabha MP Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal had invited the Chief Minister to participate in the 22nd anniversary of the cleaning of Kali Bein and offered him a glass of the polluted water of the holy rivulet in Sultanpur Lodhi, Punjab.

The Punjab Chief Minister drank the water, which contains sewage waste from towns and villages, without hesitation.

Days later, he was admitted for treatment to Delhi's Apollo Hospital.

In the video tweeted by AAP's Punjab unit, the accompanying text read, "CM @BhagwantMann while drinking holy water at Sultanpur Lodhi, the land touched by Guru Nanak Sahib's feet. Rajya Sabha member Sant Sicheval ji has taken up the task of cleaning the holy place."

The state government that day announced the launch of a statewide campaign to clean rivers and drains of the state. "Bhagwant Mann also drank water from the Bein and said that he was blessed to have got this opportunity," it added.

Lauding the efforts made by Sant Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal for cleaning Kali Bein, the Chief Minister said that the historic initiative taken around 22 years ago had acted as a catalyst in cleaning the holy rivulet, where Guru Nanak Dev used to bathe. He said that such efforts need to be replicated at a mass level to carry forward the legacy of great gurus, the media release said.