Highlights: 'Rahul Gandhi Made Me Chief Minister,' Says Charanjit Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today said that his name for the top post was finalised by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi. The Chief Minister, speaking exclusively to NDTV, said that he was among the firsts in the party to raise a demand to sack Captain Amarinder Singh. The Chief Minister also slammed Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal and said that the latter doesn't know the ground realities of Punjab.

Was Not In Race For Chief Ministership: "I was never a candidate, the background I come from, my father or grandfather were not in politics, it is difficult for a common man to enter this system, I first won as an Independent. I was made Leader of the Opposition, I never demanded."

I made the demand to sack Amarinder Singh: "I had made the demand that Captain Amarinder Singh be removed, he was with BJP, working in the Akali way. But I was not a candidate. This was Rahul Gandhi's decision."

Rahul Gandhi picked me as the Chief Minister: "This was Rahul Gandhi's decision. Rahul Gandhi called me and said, "We are making you CM. I started crying, I said, “What are you doing, I am not deserving". He said this is the decision."

Won't sleep for four months: "I have got four months as CM, but I will do four years' work. Neither do I sleep, nor do I let officers sleep. The system has changed."