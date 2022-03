Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met PM Modi at the latter's office in Parliament.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday in their first meeting after he was sworn in on March 16.

Riding a wave for change, the Aam Aadmi Party won 92 seats in the 117-member state assembly in the recently held polls.

Mr Mann has promised a crackdown on corruption and a slew of welfare measures for the state's population.