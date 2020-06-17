'Time To Stand Up To Chinese Incursions': Punjab Chief Minister

Amarinder Singh said it is time now for the government to take some "stringent" measures (File)

It is time now for the centre to take some stringent measures as each sign of weakness makes China's reaction more "belligerent", Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday.

"Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men should be killed or injured defending our borders," he said.

An army officer was among 20 soldiers who were killed in the line of duty, in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley on Monday.

"It is time now for India to stand up to these repeated incursions that are a blatant violation of our territorial rights and put a stop to such attacks on our territorial integrity," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Expressing shock and anger, Mr Singh in a tweet said, "The happening in the Galwan Valley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions."

It is time now for the government of India to take some "stringent" measures, he said.

The chief minister asserted that every sign of weakness on the part of India makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent.

It is important to defuse tensions at the border and India is not in favour of war, but the country cannot afford to show weakness at this time and needs to take a strong stand to deter the Chinese from any further intrusions and attacks on India's territories and men, Mr Singh said.

Even after brutally beating the Indian Army commanding officer and two soldiers to death, Beijing is feigning innocence, and trying to put the blame on India, accusing it of provoking the conflict through ''unilateral actions,'' the Chief Minister said.

Such a reaction on the part of China was typical of its duplicity, he said, adding that the escalation of tensions in the Ladakh sector of the Indo-China border were the direct consequence of the incursions by Chinese troops into Indian territory.