Punjab Chief Minister Receives First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

The vaccine was administered to the chief minister by auxiliary nurse midwife Manpreet.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was administered the anti-coronavirus vaccine in Mohali on Friday.

"Punjab CM got his first jab of #CovidVaccine at Civil hospital Mohali," his media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted.

"It was painless and I am feeling fine," he quoted the CM as saying.

I got my first shot of #Covid19 vaccine today. I urge all above 60 years of age or above 45 years with co-morbidities to get the vaccination done as soon as possible. We all need to come together to defeat #Covid19 and I'm sure we will. #MissionFatehpic.twitter.com/QmqgIP2XcD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 5, 2021

Punjab has been witnessing a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. On Thursday, the state recorded over 1,000 new coronavirus cases and 15 more fatalities.