'Not Dismissing Any Angle': Punjab Top Cop On 2 Blasts Within 36 Hours

Two blasts within 36 hours that rocked Punjab's Amritsar were low in intensity, not causing any serious damage, Punjab Police said today, adding that they are not ruling out any angles in their investigation.

One person was injured in a low-intensity explosion that took place on a heritage street near the Golden Temple around 6:15 am, close to the spot where a blast was reported on May 6 around 11:30 pm, in which another person also received minor injuries, police said.

"Preliminary investigations found they were low-intensity explosions. A forensics team is at the spot and is conducting a scientific investigation," Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police, Punjab, said. There were no shrapnels in the IED, but loud noise was heard, he added.

No triggering mechanism or detonator has been found so far, indicating that a crudely assembled device was used, police said, adding that explosive material was kept inside a container and detonated.

"It is too early to say if it's someone's mischief, a terror act, or has a personal angle. But the timing is of significance," the DGP said.