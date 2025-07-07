Khalistani Terrorist Behind 16 Punjab Blasts Being Brought To India From US

US-based Khalistani terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, who was arrested in April and sent to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody, is now being brought to India, sources told NDTV on Monday.

Singh is wanted in connection with at least 16 terror attacks across Punjab and is alleged to have collaborated with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Khalistani terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Singh, who has also carried out multiple hand grenade attacks on police stations in Punjab and the US, faces more than 30 criminal cases.

A resident of Amritsar, Punjab, Singh was arrested in the US on April 18 by teams of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the ICE.

Kash Patel, the FBI Director, had assured that “justice will be done” following his arrest.

"Captured Harpeet Singh, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States," he posted on X on April 22.

CAPTURED: HARPREET SINGH, part of an alleged foreign terrorist gang here illegally in the United States, who we believe was involved in planning multiple attacks on police stations both in India and the United States.@FBISacramento conducted the investigation coordinating with… pic.twitter.com/JKB1dfjo2P — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) April 21, 2025

"FBI Sacramento conducted the investigation coordinating with our partners locally as well as in India. Excellent work from all, and justice will be done. The FBI will continue finding those who perpetrate violence — no matter where they are," Mr Patel added.

India's anti-terror agency, National Investigation Agency (NIA), had announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh on Singh.