Punjab Beauty Pageant Promised NRI Groom To Winner. Posters Are Viral

According to news agency ANI, a father and son who put up the posters were arrested.

Posters of a beauty contest promising the winner a chance to marry a Canadian Non-Resident Indian or NRI groom in Punjab's Bathinda have led to the arrest of two people, the police said on Friday.

The posters were found pasted on walls at several places in Bathinda on Thursday, quickly spreading online and triggering a backlash.

They advertised a competition of "beautiful women" to be held at a local hotel on October 23 with the winner being offered a chance to get married to an NRI who lives in Canada.

Punjab | Beauty pageant poster promises winner the chance to marry an NRI in Bathinda



This was brought to our notice by a few individuals. We have not received any complaints about this yet. Investigation underway: SSP Bathinda J Elanchezhian pic.twitter.com/2kmJzzAVt8 — ANI (@ANI) October 14, 2022

A police official told news agency PTI that a case was registered over the posters, including charges under the Indecent Representation of Women (Management) Act, 1986.

According to news agency ANI, a father and son who put up the posters were arrested.

Punjab Social Security Women and Child Development minister Baljit Kaur condemned the event.

"Pasting posters to organise a beauty competition in Bathinda to choose a girl of a particular caste for marriage is highly condemnable," she said in a statement.

The minister ordered the director of the social security, women and child development department to submit a report in this regard as soon as possible.

Ms Kaur asked the deputy commissioner of Bathinda to take strict action against those responsible.

She said the matter came to her notice through social media.

"There will be an awareness march in the city against the incident," Ms Kaur said, adding the desire of Punjabis to settle abroad also leads to such incidents.