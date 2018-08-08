Punjab Robbers Hold Bank Employees, Customers Hostage, Steal Rs 7 Lakh

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, says police. (Representational)

Six armed robbers looted Rs 7.81 lakh from the branch of a public sector bank in Doad village in Faridkot, police said today.

The robbers also took the rifle of the security guard posted at the branch and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs before escaping, they said.

Six robbers entered the bank yesterday, overpowered the security guard and held three bank employees and three customers hostage before committing the robbery, police said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation is underway, officials added.