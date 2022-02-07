Watch: Punjab Chief Minister Prays At Himachal's Naina Devi Temple

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi visited Shri Naina Devi Temple.

A day after he was named the chief ministerial candidate of the Congress in Punjab, the Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Monday visited Shri Naina Devi Temple in Himachal Pradesh to offer his prayers.

Mr Channi said, "With the blessings of Mother Goddess, I have been declared the Chief Minister candidate. I came here for Mata Ji's darshan as soon as I was declared the CM candidate. I have received Naina Devi's blessings and prayed for the victory of the Congress in the upcoming elections."

#WATCH | Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayers at Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/JuuQTMiiGV — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2022

Both Shri Anandpur Sahib and Shri Naina Devi temple will be connected by ropeway after the Congress government is formed in Punjab, said Mr Channi after offering his prayers

When asked about the Punjab unit Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and his battle for supremacy, Mr Channi said, "I will not talk about politics now as we are in Mata's darbar."

Punjab will go to the polls on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.