Punjab People Will Choose AAP's Chief Ministerial Face: Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal said it is almost decided that AAP will come to power in Punjab.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday announced that people can message and call on the number 70748 70748 to send their suggestions on who should be the Chief Ministerial candidate from AAP for the upcoming Punjab Assembly polls by January 17 till 5 pm.

He added that his personal choice regarding the Chief Ministerial face is not important, public choice is important.

"This is happening in India, probably for the first time after 1947, a party is asking the public to tell us who should be the CM face. By calling, or through Whatsapp messaging on the number 70748 70748, you can give your suggestions by 5 pm on January 17. Based on the suggestions, we will choose our CM candidate. My personal choice is not important, public choice is important," he said in a press conference in Chandigarh.

"Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like my younger brother, I was also sitting in the room saying that we should make Bhagwant Mann the Chief Ministerial candidate, but he said that no, we should ask people. This ritual of deciding the Chief Ministerial candidate in closed doors should be stopped," Mr Kejriwal said in a press conference in Chandigarh.

He further claimed, "AAP is emerging as the largest party in different surveys conducted to assess which party should win maximum votes in upcoming Punjab Assembly elections".

"It is almost decided that AAP will come to power in Punjab. I want to request all my volunteers to give one last push. I want to request Punjab voters to give lots of votes. We should win seats above 80 instead of 60 seats," he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Punjab, he said, " If AAP comes to power, then we will ensure the safety of Prime Minister as well as the safety of 3 crore people of Punjab".

While Bhagwant Mann said, "the responsibility of the Chief Minister is a big responsibility. CM has to be involved in the sorrow and happiness of the people of the State, so we are issuing a number 70748 70748. You can tell your favourite CM face by calling or messaging on it. I am grateful to the party, even if my duty is to paste the posters, I will do that too, but the faith that CM sahib has placed in me is priceless".

