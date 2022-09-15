'Punishment To Make Souls Shiver': UP Deputy Chief Minister On Lakhimpur Rape-Murder

Brajesh Pathak speaking to reporters about the rape and murder of two minor girls in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The Uttar Pradesh government will such action in the rape and murder of two Dalit sisters in Lakhimpur Kheri that "souls of the coming generations of the culprits will shiver", Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said today. The trial will be held in a fast-track court.

Bodies of the two girls, 17 and 15, were found hanging by a tree near their village. Police have arrested six men and said they were strangled and later hanged to make it look like a suicide.

#WATCH | Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin & Arif involved. Girls were strangled to death & then hanged. Govt will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings via fast-track court: UP Dy CM Brajesh Pathak https://t.co/QoNlxHFwYqpic.twitter.com/dDqAtdxQ2o — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 15, 2022

Opposition parties see the crime as a reflection of "how law and order has collapsed" in the BJP's rule. "Criminals in UP are fearless because this government's priorities are wrong," said BSP leader and former chief minister Mayawati in a tweet this morning.

Another former chief minister, Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav, has described this incident as a repeat of the Hathras case from 2020 in which a Dalit girl was raped and murdered. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AAP MP Sanjay Singh have raised questions too.

Another Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, asked the Opposition to "desist from politics and, instead, stand with the family".

"The government is with the victims' families in whatever way needed. UP has strict rule of law, and we will show that," he added.

Police said that, with the six arrests, everyone involved is in custody now. They have been charged with rape and murder, and under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, besides other related sections of the law.

The post-mortem examination was being held today and the family was allowed to be present.