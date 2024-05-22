Porsche That Ran Over 2 Wasnt Registered Over Non-Payment Of Rs 1,758 Fee

Pune Porsche Crash: The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pune

The speeding Porsche - involved in the car crash in Pune which killed two techies - had been running on Mumbai roads without a number plate for months.

The registration of the electric luxury sports sedan Porsche Taycan, worth Rs 2.5 crore, had been pending due to non-payment of Rs 1,758 fees by the owner, officials have said.

Maharashtra Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar told news agency PTI that the Porsche car was imported in March by a dealer in Bengaluru and from there it was sent to Maharashtra after a temporary registration.

"It was found that a certain registration fee was not paid and the owner was asked to pay the amount for completion of the procedure. However, the vehicle was not brought to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for the registration process after that," he said.

Officials said it was the responsibility of the owner to get it registered.

Road tax is exempted for electric vehicles in Maharashtra, hence the registration of this vehicle was on Rs 1,758 - Rs 1,500 hypothecation fees, Rs 200 smart card RC fees and Rs 58 postal charges.

The accident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area.

The teen who was at the wheel is the son of a prominent realtor from the city. He was released on bail 24 hours after his arrest, triggering massive anger.

The teen's father has been arrested. Additionally, the owners of a couple of bars where the minor was served alcohol have also been arrested.

The Porsche, which eyewitnesses have said was driving at over 200 km per hour and had no number plates, hit the bike. Ashwini was thrown about 20 feet in the air and landed hard, said an eyewitness. Aneesh was thrown at a parked car and suffered serious injuries. Both died on the spot.