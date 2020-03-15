Pune Police File Case Against Gangster Chhota Rajan's Niece In Extortion Case

The anti-extortion cell of Pune Police has arrested one of the accused. (Representational)

The Pune Police have registered a case against three people including Priyadarshini Nikalje, the niece of underworld don Chhota Rajan, in connection with an extortion case.

The accused have been booked for demanding Rs 50 lakh as extortion money from a man in Pune.

The anti-extortion cell of Pune Police has arrested one accused, Dhiraj Sable, and search for the other two, including Priyadarshini Nikalje and Mandar Waykar, is on.

The victim was allegedly asked to give half of the money to the accused on March 13. However, since he could not manage the money he approached the police.

The police laid a trap on the same day and arrested one of the accused.

