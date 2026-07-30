Pune Marathon Runner Dies In Crash, Family Donates Organs To Save 4 Live

A 37-year-old marathon runner from Pune died in a road accident earlier this month. However, in his final moments, Uday Birmal became a guardian angel for four critically ill patients after his family decided to donate his organs when he was declared 'brain dead' at the hospital.

The Accident

Birmal sustained severe head injuries after he was hit by an out-of-control auto-rickshaw while practicing for a marathon on the morning of July 19.

He was immediately rushed to the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), where he was placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and provided with emergency treatment. Despite the medical team's best efforts, his condition did not improve. After completing all mandatory medical and legal procedures, doctors declared him 'brain dead' on Tuesday.

During this difficult time of grief, Birmal's family consented to donate his heart, liver, and both kidneys.

The Organs And A Green Corridor

Birmal's heart was rapidly transported to a private hospital in Mumbai via a specially created 'Green Corridor'. His liver and one of his kidneys were transplanted into patients admitted at DMH, and his second kidney was sent to a patient in need at another private hospital in Pune.

The complex transplant procedure was successfully executed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors. The team included Dr Tushar Borde, Dr Pradeep Dalvi, Dr Prasanna Marudwar, Dr Ninad Deshmukh, Dr Sachin Palnitkar, Dr Jaideep Date, Dr Sujit Saraf, Dr Shilpa Sawant, and Dr Rohan Valsangkar.

Officials from DMH praised the runner's family for this selfless decision, noting that a single organ donor can save multiple lives.

They also expressed special gratitude to the Pune Police for creating a 'green corridor' and assisting in the timely transport of the heart to Mumbai. Additionally, the hospital administration has appealed to the general public to come forward for organ donation, offering a new ray of hope to patients battling organ failure.

