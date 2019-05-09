Five Dead In Fire At Cloth Godown In Village Near Pune

Five labourers were killed in a massive fire that broke out this morning at a cloth godown in a village near Pune.

The labourers were asleep in a room when the fire broke out at the cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village in the early hours, news agency ANI reported.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire has been controlled the injured have been rushed to hospital.

The cause of fire has not yet been confirmed.

(More details are awaited)

