Pune Cop, Who Won Rs 1.5 Crore Through Online Gaming, Suspended

Somnath Zende recently shot to fame after winning Rs 1.5 crore on a fantasy sports platform (File)

A police sub-inspector posted in Pune district who recently shot to fame after winning Rs 1.5 crore on a fantasy sports platform was suspended for alleged misconduct on Wednesday, an official said.

Somnath Zende, attached to Pimpri Chinchwad police, breached the code of conduct by participating in online gaming and then speaking to the media, the police official said.

The Pimpri Chinchwad police chief had asked a deputy commissioner of police-rank official to conduct an inquiry and submit a report, he said.

"Zende won lottery through an online gaming platform and after winning a windfall prize, he gave an interview to the media. Subsequently there were some negative reactions about the police department....he took part in such an activity and gave an interview in police uniform. On these two counts, he has been suspended," said the official.

