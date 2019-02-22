UNSC Pulwama Text Had India's Language Despite China's Protest: Sources

40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the February 14 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama (File)

The UN Security Council resolution condemning the Pulwama terror attack contained specific language proposed by India, which includes naming the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed and calling for bringing the terrorists behind the attack to justice, say sources.

The UNSC, comprising 15 permanent and non-permanent members including China, said in the statement that it "condemns in the strongest terms the heinous and cowardly suicide bombing in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in over 40 Indian paramilitary forces dead and dozens wounded on February 14, 2019, for which Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility.

It also said that "all states must, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions, cooperate actively with the Government of India and all other relevant authorities in this regard."

Sources say these bits of the text, which India proposed through its partner countries, were opposed vehemently by China as it repeatedly tried to block the statement for 6 days.

China, say sources, did not want a reference to Jaish-e-Mohammed and insisted on including "India-administered Kashmir" in the text.

India's permanent representative to the UN Syed Akbaruddin tweeted:

A statement with many firsts takes more time than expected.



In complex diplomatic situations, however, it is better to be late than never. #zerotolerance4terror#JaiHindpic.twitter.com/2ZbIg1wYh0 — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) February 22, 2019

An "all weather" ally of Pakistan, China has over the years used its veto power to scuttle a move by India at the UN to put Jaish-e-Mohammed founder Masood Azhar on a global terror list.

After the Pulwama attack, Beijing had taken a day to express "deep sympathies" to the families of the 40 CRPF men. In its condolence message, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said his country "resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism", but avoided any reference to Pakistan.

The resolution adopted unanimously by the UNSC including China reaffirmed that "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice."

It also reiterated that "any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed."

Over 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) soldiers were killed by a suicide bomber of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on February 14.

India has launched a diplomatic offensive to isolate Pakistan in the international community for its support to terror groups and cross border terrorism.

In a major boost to New Delhi's efforts to get Jaish chief Masood Azhar on the list of global terrorists, France is expected to soon move a proposal in the Sanctions Committee.

It will be the fourth such attempt at the UN in past 10 years. China has always blocked it.