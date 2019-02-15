Need Concrete Action, Father Of 26/11 Hero Says After Pulwama Attack

40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack Kashmir's Pulwama district. (PTI)

After 40 soldiers were killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district yesterday, K Unnikrishnan, father of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, said that India needs concrete action to curb terror attacks, instead of hollow discussions and "political surgical strikes". He added that India should however restrain from provoking the enemy if it cannot adopt a total offensive approach.

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a commando of the elite Special Action Group of the National Security Guards, died while fighting terrorists who attacked the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai in 2008.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks on security forces, a terrorist from the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed a vehicle carrying explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

Mr Unnikrishnan added that said such attacks can take place any time and emphasized that the nation needs to be prepared. "When you are confronting your enemy or adversary, you should be prepared to face repercussions. You cannot take 2,500 plus policemen in a single convoy without sealing the entire route, at least the highway," he said.