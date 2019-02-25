'Time Not Appropriate For Dialogue With Pak': Ex-Diplomat On Pulwama

Nearly 40 CRPF soldiers were killed in the terror attack claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Former Indian foreign secretary Shyam Saran said today that time is not appropriate for dialogue with Pakistan, since the deadly terror attack in Pulwama claimed by terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, in which over 40 CRPF soldiers were killed, has changed sentiments in India.

Hoping for peace between the two countries and emphasising that war cannot be a solution, the former foreign secretary said: Let's hope that in future we will be able to create an environment where both countries sit down for a dialogue. At this time, there is a great deal of anger and despair. I would hope that the current standoff resolves," Mr Saran was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

About the steps taken by the government to diplomatically isolate Pakistan, Mr Saran said, "The Prime Minister is taking the whole series of action and he is doing what he should do. I think it is appropriate. PM Modi has already said that India will give a befitting response to what Pakistan."

"The Pulwama attack was a tragic incident for the whole country. I think the answer to this has to reflect on the ways in which we strengthen our own security and make sure such attacks don't happen again," Mr Saran added.