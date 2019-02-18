Curfew In Jammu Continues For Fourth Day After Pulwama Terror Attack

The police said that no untoward incident occurred anywhere in the city on Sunday night.

The curfew in Jammu continued on Monday for the fourth consecutive day with authorities likely to take a decision on its relaxation later.

"The curfew that was imposed on February 15 in Jammu city will continue today," the police said.

"A decision on its relaxation will be taken later in the day."

The curfew was imposed after miscreants torched vehicles and damaged several others carrying number plates of the Kashmir Valley in protest against the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama that killed 49 CRPF troopers.

Mobile Internet services also remained suspended in Jammu.