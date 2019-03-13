Ex-Army Recruit Shot Dead Outside Home In Jammu And Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: The army said the 25-year-old was enrolled as a recruit last year. He however left training mid-way and did not return, according to army sources.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: March 13, 2019 16:58 IST
Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir: Showkat Ahmad Naik was reportedly killed by masked gunmen (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A 25-year-old man was shot dead outside his home today in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. The man, identified as Showkat Ahmad Naik, was reportedly killed by masked gunmen who opened fire at him outside his home.

He died on the spot.

The army said the 25-year-old was enrolled as a recruit last year. He however left training mid-way and did not return, according to army sources. He was declared a deserter by the army.

An army spokesman said Showkat Ahmed Naik never took oath as a soldier after he was enrolled in the territorial army in January last year.

"The Individual went on three days leave on 14 September, 2018 and he never returned. He was declared deserter on September 17, 2018" an army spokesman said.

