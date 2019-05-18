Terrorist Killed In Encounter With Security Forces In J&K's Pulwama

An encounter between security forces and terrorists broke out in a village in Awantipora in Pulwama.

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama early this morning.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at around 2:10 am in Pulwama's Panzam.

The body of the terrorist was found during a post-encounter search.

In south Kashmir's Anantnag, another encounter between terrorists and security forces is going on.

On Thursday, an army soldier and three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Dalipora area of Pulwama.

