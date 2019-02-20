Congress Says Pakistan's Intelligence Agency Responsible For Pulwama Attack

Kapil Sibbal said ISI is the designer of terrorism and protects Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The Congress on Wednesday blamed Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI for the terror attack in Kashmir's Pulwama that killed at least 40 security personnel on February 14.

"ISI is the designer of terrorism and protects Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). Masood Azhar is under ISI's protection. JeM took responsibility for Pulwama attack. So when the designer of terrorism is in Pakistan protecting terror attacks, we know who is responsible for all this," senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal told news agency ANI.

At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed after a suicide bomber rammed his vehicle, filled with massive explosives, into a CRPF convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway on February 14 in Pulwama district.

The convoy consisted of 78 buses in which around 2,500 CRPF personnel were travelling.

Later, the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for the attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has denied all allegations. "How can one country's leadership be the Judge, Jury and Executioner... what sort of justice is this," he questioned.