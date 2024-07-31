UPSC Cancels Puja Khedkar's IAS Selection, Bans Her From Taking Exam Ever

The selection of Puja Khedkar as a trainee IAS officer has been cancelled and she has been barred for taking the entrance exam for life after the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) found her guilty of faking her identity to take the exam multiple times.

The UPSC has said in a statement that Ms Khedkar has been found guilty of violating rules of Civil Services Examination. "A Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a provisionally recommended candidate of the Civil Services Examination-2022 (CSE-2022) on 18th July, 2024 for fraudulently availing attempts beyond the permissible limit provided for in the Examination Rules by faking her identity," it said.

It added that the 34-year-old was to submit her response to the notice by July 25, but she requested for time till August 4. The UPSC granted her time till July 30 and made it clear that it was the "final opportunity" and "no further extension in time" would be allowed.

She was also told that if no response is received by the deadline, UPSC would take action. "Despite extension in time allowed to her, she failed to submit her explanation within the prescribed time," the panel has said in the statement.

"The UPSC has examined the available records carefully and found her guilty of acting in contravention of the provisions of the CSE-2022 Rules. Her provisional candidature for the CSE-2022 has been cancelled and she has also been debarred permanently from all the future Examinations/Selections of the UPSC," it said.

The panel has said that in the wake of the Puja Khedkar episode, it had examined data of more than 15,000 candidates who cleared the IAS screening process between 2009 and 2023. "After this detailed exercise, barring the case of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, no other candidate has been found to have availed more number of attempts than permitted under the CSE Rules," it said.

"In the lone case of Ms. Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) of the UPSC could not detect her number of attempts primarily due to the fact that she changed not only her name but also her parents' name. The UPSC is in the process of further strengthening the SOP to ensure that such a case does not recur in the future," the statement added.

The UPSC clarified that it carries out "only a preliminary scrutiny of the certificates" of candidates. "Generally, the certificate is taken as genuine, if it has been issued by the competent authority. The UPSC neither has the mandate nor the wherewithal to check the veracity of thousands of certificates submitted by the candidates every year. However, it is understood that scrutiny and verification of genuineness of certificates is carried out by the authorities mandate with the task," it added.

The Undoing Of Puja Khedkar

Puja Khedkar's troubles began in June when Pune Collector Suhas Diwase wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, flagging demands by the trainee IAS officer for perks such as a car, staff and an office that she was not entitled to during her two-year probation. Thereafter, Ms Khedkar was transferred to Washim.

Amid the row, her selection for IAS came under the spotlight. It was found that she had availed relaxed criteria for OBC candidates and persons with disabilities. It then came to light that her father, a former Maharashtra government officer, had property to the tune of 40 crores and she did not qualify for the OBC non-creamy layer tag. It also emerged that she had not appeared for a mandatory health check-up at a government facility to confirm her exemption for disability.

Amid the row, a video of her sarpanch mother brandishing a gun to threaten people emerged. Manorama Khedkar was later arrested. Her father, Dilip Khedkar, is now being investigated in a case of owning assets disproportionate to his income.