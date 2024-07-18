Puja Khedkar's Mother Faces Attempt To Murder Charge Over Viral Gun Video

Manorama Khedkar, trainee IAS officer Puja Khedkar's mother, has been charged with attempt to murder in connection with a video in which she was seen brandishing a firearm and threatening a group of villagers. She was sent to two days' police custody after she was produced in court following her arrest this morning.

Manorama Khedkar, who was on the run for days, was arrested this morning. Police have said she was hiding in a lodge at Mahad in Pune district after police started looking for her in connection with the viral video. The video showed her threatening some villagers, reportedly over a land dispute.

She has been charged under the Arms Act for brandishing her licenced weapon and relevant sections of the new criminal code, Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita. Now, the attempt of murder charge has been added.

"Manorama Khedkar was apprehended from Mahad in Raigad district and she was brought to Pune where, after the completion of formalities, she was placed under arrest," Pune Rural SP Pankaj Deshmukh has said.

The video featuring Manorama Khedkar emerged amid the row surrounding her 34-year-old daughter. A senior's complaint against Puja Khedkar for alleged demands of perks she was not entitled to set off in motion a chain of events that led to shocking revelations. Questions were also raised over how she cleared the tough selection process for UPSC. She was found to have availed of relaxation for physical disability and OBC candidacy, but allegations of her not being eligible for such relaxation surfaced.

Her two-year training has now been put on hold, and her selection into the IAS is being probed by a panel formed by the Centre.

Puja Khedkar's father has also come under the radar after an investigation into his assets began. The retired Maharashtra government officer, it was found, was suspended twice on corruption charges after businessmen accused him of extortion.