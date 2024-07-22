Puja Khedkar's Mother Sent To 14 Days Judical Custody For Waving Gun At Farmers

Manorama was arrested from a lodge in Raigad district.

Pune court on Monday sent Manorama Khedkar, the mother of IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, to 14 days of judicial custody in the case relating to threatening a farmer.

She allegedly threatened a person with a gun over a land dispute in June last year.

Manorama was arrested on Thursday for allegedly threatening a person with a gun over a land dispute in June last year.

Manorama was arrested from a lodge in Raigad district, where she was hiding, and produced before a judicial magistrate. The prosecution alleged that Manorama, along with her husband and three others, threatened the complainant with a gun and added Section 307, stating that she put a gun to the complainant's head and was about to pull the trigger.

Earlier, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has sealed a company named ThermoVerita linked to Manorama Khedkar, mother of IAS Puja Khedkar located in Pune due to an alleged tax default of Rs 2.77 lakh.

This development comes amidst controversy surrounding probationary IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who had utilized the company's address to obtain a disability certificate from YCM Hospital Pimpri Chinchwad.

"The property tax for 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 for Thermoverita India Pvt. Ltd has been pending for the last two years. Additionally, the current year's outstanding dues are also unpaid," said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner of PCMC.

"As their dues remained unpaid in 2023, we initially issued notices and subsequently disconnected their water supply as a graded response. Since the dues have been outstanding for the last two years, our next step was to seal the property," the Comissioner of PCMC added.

He added that the total outstanding amount for the last two years is Rs 1.96 lakh, and including the current year's dues, the total comes to Rs 2.77 lakh.



