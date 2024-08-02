Ex-Trainee IAS Puja Khedkar's Mother, Who Was Jailed For Waving Gun At Farmers, Gets Bail

Manorama Khedkar was released upon executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000

A Pune court on Friday granted bail to Manorama Khedkar, the mother of former probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, in a criminal intimidation case related to a land dispute.

Additional Sessions Judge AN Mare granted the bail, according to Manorama Khedkar's counsel, advocate Nikhil Malani The judge ordered Manorama Khedkar's release upon executing a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with one or more sureties of the same amount.

"The applicant shall not contact the informant and witnesses in the case by any mode of communication and shall not try to influence them in any manner," stated the court order.

The order also specified that the applicant shall not enter the jurisdiction of Paud Police Station until the investigation is completed. She is required to cooperate with the investigating agency and report to the concerned police station as and when required by the investigating officer. For such purposes, she can enter the jurisdiction of the police station.

Additionally, the order stated that the applicant shall not leave the Pune district without informing the investigating officer and the jurisdictional magistrate until the investigation is completed.

The Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Puja Manorama Dilip Khedkar, a Trainee IAS officer and said the allegations against the accused are grave, and require thorough investigation.

Custodial interrogation of the accused is required to unearth the whole conspiracy and to establish the involvement of the other persons involved in the conspiracy. In the present facts and circumstances, I am of the considered opinion that it is not a fit case to exercise discretionary powers of anticipatory bail in favour of the accused, said Additional Sessions Judge Devender Kumar Jangala.

The court noted that in the present case, the applicant/accused has been charged with the commission of an offence punishable under Section 420/468/471/120B IPC, 66D IT Act and 89/91 Rights of Persons with Disability Act, 2016. The applicant/accused has cheated the complainant by misrepresenting.

The complainant/UPSC to attain the misrepresentation, has prepared various documents to support her claim. The conspiracy has been hatched in a preplanned manner. The conspiracy was executed by the applicant/accused in many years.

