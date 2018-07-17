V Narayanasamy To Lead Team Of Lawmakers To Delhi Over Statehood Demand

V Narayanasamy had said that statehood with Special Category Status would be of great help (File)

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy will head a joint delegation of lawmakers from here to New Delhi on July 19 to meet the President, Prime Minister and Home Minister to press for statehood to Puducherry with Special Category Status, sources said.

The delegation would leave here on July 20 to meet the President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Rajnath Singh, they said.

There had been sustained demands from political parties that the Centre grant statehood to Puducherry.

The Chief Minister had said that statehood with Special Category Status would be of great help to procure larger grants from the Centre.