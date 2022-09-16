Puducherry Parents Demand Action Against Woman Who 'Poisoned' Their Son

Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint from the parents. (Representational)

Parents and relatives of 13-year-old boy Bala Manikandan met Chief Minister N Rangasamy and Home Minister A Namassivayam on Thursday and urged them to take stern action against the woman who allegedly poisoned the boy to death in Karaikal district.

The woman, Sahayarani Victoria, allegedly felt jealous of the boy's excellent performance in all academic and extra-curricular activities as against her daughter.

Both Manikandan and the girl were students of Class 8 in a school in Karaikal.

The woman allegedly mixed poison in a cool drink and handed it to the boy during rehearsal for competition in the school through the school watchman on September 2.

The boy consumed the spiked drink and on reaching home developed serious health problems. He was admitted to the government general hospital in Karaikal the next day and died during treatment.

Police registered a case on the basis of the complaint from the parents and the woman was arrested and as per a court order lodged in a prison here.

Family members and relatives of the boy also held a protest at the government hospital in Karaikal and alleged that there was medical negligence on part of the doctors while treating him at the facility.

The territorial government suspended two doctors attached to the hospital on the basis of a report of a committee that enquired the complaints of negligence.

The parents and relatives of the boy met the chief minister and the home minister separately and urged the government to take stern action against the woman for poisoning the student to death.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)