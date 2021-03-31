Amit Shah To Take Part In A Series Of Roadshows In Puducherry Tomorrow

Union Home Minister Amit Shah to participate in a series of roadshows in Puducherry tomorrow (File)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a one-day visit to Puducherry tomorrow and participate in a series of roadshows to canvass for NDA candidates in the run up to the April 6 assembly elections.

Amit Shah will arrive at the airport in Puducherry at 9:30 am, leave for the shrine of Sithananda Swamigal in Karuvadikuppam and then proceed for campaign, BJP party officials told news agency Press Trust of India on Wednesday.

This will be his second visit to the Union Territory to campaign for NDA candidates, his earlier one being in February, when he came to Karaikal.

The All India NR Congress or AINRC heads the NDA alliance in the Union Territory and the other constituents are BJP and AIADMK.

AINRC is contesting in 16 of the 30 constituencies, the BJP in nine and AIADMK in five.

The NDA is pitted against the Secular Democratic Alliance, comprising Congress, DMK, CPI and VCK.



