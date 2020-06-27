Puducherry Chief Minister's Office Shut For At Least 2 Days After Staff Tests COVID Positive

Sanitisation work is being conducted at the chief minister's office in Puducherry

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Saturday said that he had ordered for the immediate closure of his office as one of his staff members tested positive for coronavirus.

He also said that the sanitisation work is being conducted after one of the staff working at the Chief Minister's Office tested positive for the lethal infection.

"Yesterday one of the staff working at the Chief Minister's Office had tested positive for coronavirus. I immediately ordered the closure of the office and sanitisation is being done. I request everyone to not come to my office for at least two days," the chief minister said.

"I have also informed the speaker about it," he added.

Puducherry has so far reported 502 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Minsitry of Health and Family Welfare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)