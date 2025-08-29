PUCL Report On Manipur Violence "One-Sided Account": Meitei Civil Body

The Delhi Meetei Coordinating Committee (DMCC) on Friday raised objections to a recent report published by the People's Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL), claiming that it presented a one-sided account of the Manipur conflict while overlooking the experiences of the Meetei community.

DMCC convener Seram Rojesh told reporters the committee submitted several documents and testimonies highlighting incidents faced by Meeteis, but "none of them were included in the book".

He said even references to important cultural and sacred sites connected to the Meetei community were missing.

Mr Rojesh said that when student groups had earlier written to the authorities about concerns such as drug trafficking and cross-border issues, their efforts were "dismissed in the book under a negative light".

Women's rights activist Elizabeth, who also spoke at the event, said instances of sexual violence faced by women were "briefly mentioned" just in two lines in the book despite detailed testimonies being shared by the survivors.

"Such incidents deserve more attention and such sensitive issues should be highlighted as people nationally and globally are reading this book," she said.

Ms Elizabeth added communities in Manipur once lived peacefully together, but tensions during the unrest strained relationships.

"There were cases where people could not get help from neighbours during the violence," she said.

The committee members said they plan to hold further discussions with intellectuals and civil society groups to present what they described as the "other side" of the narrative.

They stressed that their objective was not to discredit any organisation but to ensure that all perspectives are reflected fairly in any documentation of the conflict.