PUBG MOBILE Top Twitter Trend In The World After Ban In India

PUBG MOBILE has reportedly close to 33 million players in India alone

PUBG has become the top trend globally after India banned the mobile video game today along with additional 118 Chinese apps amid fresh tension over China's provocation in Ladakh.

Around a lakh people have been tweeting about the massively popular video game since the ban was announced that has reportedly close to 33 million players in India alone.

The game ranks among top five smartphone games in the world with over 734 million downloads.

In June, the government banned 59 mobile apps including Bytedance's TikTok, Alibaba's UC Browser and Tencent's WeChat, also citing security concerns. TikTok is another wildly popular video sharing social media app.

Twitter has been flooded with reactions as well memes after the PUBG MOBILE game was banned.



#PUBG Ban In India. Really a Great Move by d Govt.More than Security reasons, it plays a major part in descending d growth of d children & Youth, keeping away from various innovative fields. All parents will welcome it. Hope India Make Pubg Model App will not come ???????? — Arivazhagan (@dirarivazhagan) September 2, 2020

Tiktokers watching the name of #PUBG in the latest list of apps banned by the Government: pic.twitter.com/uz55cc5lNe — Don't Get Offended ???????? (@RishavDJindal) September 2, 2020

After #PUBG bans in India

Me to my friends: pic.twitter.com/SfTUoFJgrs — Shyam Agarwal (@agshyam99) September 2, 2020

According to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the mobile game has been banned along with the other apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, on grounds that "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

"This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace," the statement said.

This move, it said, would safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users.

The ministry said it had received many complaints about the misuse of some mobile apps on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting user data to servers outside India.