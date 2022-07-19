PT Usha, Nominated To Rajya Sabha, Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda

JP Nadda's office shared a picture of PT Usha with the BJP chief.

Legendary athlete P T Usha, who was recently nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the central government, met BJP president J P Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday.

Ms Usha, along with renowned composer Ilaiyaraaja, screenwriter V Vijayendra Prasad and spiritual leader Veerendra Heggade, was nominated to the Upper House of Parliament by the government in what was seen as part of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) outreach to southern India.

Mr Nadda's office shared a picture of Ms Usha with the BJP chief on Twitter and wrote: "P T Usha, former Olympic track and field athlete, called upon BJP National President J P Nadda today in Parliament House in Delhi. He extended his congratulations to her for being nominated as Rajya Sabha MP and wished her the very best."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)