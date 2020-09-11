'Massing Of Chinese Troops' A Strong Concern, India Tells China: Sources

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday.

India highlighted its "strong concern at the massing of Chinese troops with equipment along the Line of Actual Control (LAC)", the de facto border between the two countries, at the meeting between Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Thursday evening, sources have said. "The provocative behavior of Chinese frontline troops at numerous incidents of friction along the LAC also showed disregard for bilateral agreements and protocols," Beijing was told.

"The presence of such large concentration of troops was not in accordance with the 1993 and 1996 Agreements and created flash points along the LAC. The Chinese side has not provided a credible explanation for this deployment," the Foreign Ministry told China at the meeting that last for nearly two hours, adding that "Indian troops scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols".

The immediate task, "to prevent any untoward incident in the future", is "to ensure a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all the friction areas," India told China, sources said, as New Delhi stressed that an "urgent resolution of the current situation was in the interest of both nations".

While India acknowledged that "a solution to the boundary question required time and effort", it also clarified the "maintenance of peace and tranquility on the border areas was essential to the forward development of ties". "The recent incidents in eastern Ladakh, however, inevitably impacted the development of the bilateral relationship," Beijing was told.

India-China relations have developed on a largely positive trajectory since the "resumption of ambassadorial level relations in 1976 and holding of boundary talks since 1981," the Foreign Ministry underlined at the meeting.