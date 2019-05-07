Protests Outside Supreme Court After Panel Clears Chief Justice

Women lawyers and members of non-profit groups protests against Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi

A protest broke out outside the Supreme Court today after an in-house panel of the Supreme Court cleared Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi of sex harassment allegations on Monday. Women lawyers and members of some non-profit groups turned up outside the Supreme Court and shouted slogans this afternoon under the blazing sun.

The police banned the gathering of any large group at the area in central Delhi's Lutyens' Zone. Amid noisy scenes, some of the protesters courted arrest.

"Procedure seems to be totally unjust. Issues raised by (Justice DY) Chandrachud very valid. Why can't the victim be given the report? It's wrong. When they are dismissing the matter, more questions are being raised about the procedures adopted by the Supreme Court. It's injustice," said CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat.

The in-house committee on Monday ruled that there was "no substance" in the allegations by a former Supreme Court employee against the country's top judge.

The panel, which includes Justice SA Bobde, Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Indu Malhotra, also said its report was "not liable to be made public". This means the inquiry report will not be shared with the complainant.

The protesters who gathered outside the Supreme Court today demanded the report should be shared with the complainant.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.