Protests In Tripura Over Police Jobs, Many BJP Offices Ransacked

Youths who did not make it to the list ransacked BJP offices at several places

Widespread protests have broken out in Tripura as many youths accused BJP leaders of taking money from them after assuring them jobs in Tripura State Rifles, an anti-insurgency force under Tripura Police.

When the youths did not make it to the list of selected candidates released on Monday, they ransacked BJP offices in several parts of the state.

Many of the protesters claimed to be BJP supporters. A BJP MLA from northern Tripura openly expressed his anger in the social media over the selection list, but later removed his post.

Tripura police sources informed NDTV that last Monday, a list with names of 1443 selected candidates for posts of Riflemen and Riflemen (tradesmen), including 138 women, was released.

The recruitment drive is to raise two new battalions of Tripura State Rifles under the Indian Reserve (IR) battalion category. Out of the 1443 selected candidates whose names are on the list, 357 are from other states.

Youths who did not make it to the list ransacked BJP offices at several places in Amarpur in Gomati district and Belonia in South Tripura district on Tuesday.

The state BJP is yet to respond to the allegations.

Trained in counter-insurgency operations, the Tripura State Rifles was raised in March 1984. About 75 per cent of its personnel are from Tripura and the remaining are from other parts of the country.

The key duties of Tripura State Rifles include counter-insurgency operations, assisting the police in maintaining law and order and in rescue work during natural disasters, providing security to VIPs and vital installations and in trouble-prone areas, among others.