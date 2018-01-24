Protests In Gorakhpur To Oppose Release Of "Padmaavat" A large number of people belonging to the Akhil Bhartiya Kshatriya Samaj today held a protest before the district magistrate's office in Gorakhpur against the Bollywood film and also gave a memorandum to the district magistrate in this regard.

Cinema halls and multiplexes here appeared disinclined to exhibit Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama "Padmaavat" as fringe groups continued to oppose its release.



Meanwhile, sources said that a cinema at city mall here which was scheduled to screen the movie tomorrow had now decided not to screen it.



"No cinema hall or multiplex is ready to screen the movie in Gorakhpur so far," Assistant Entertainment Tax Commissioner KN Srivastav said.



Gorakhpur is the home turf of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the police claimed to have made adequate security arrangements.



SSP Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj said, "Our security arrangements are in place all over the district. Directions have been given to the SP city and circle officers and we are ready to ensure law and order."



