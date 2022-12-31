Protests In Assam Over Move To Merge 4 Districts With Existing Ones

Himanta Biswa Sarma said the cabinet approved merger of four newly formed districts with others

Protest erupted in Assam after the state cabinet approved to merge four newly formed districts with the existing ones.

The protesters blocked roads for hours in Biswanath district. Protests also took place in Bajali district.

They raised slogans "go back" and demanded the government to withdraw the decision.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the cabinet approved the administrative merger of four newly formed districts with existing districts.

As per the cabinet approval, Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur; Hojai will be merged with Nagaon; Tamulpur district with Baksa, and Bajali district is being merged with Barpeta district.

"We are against the delimitation process. Why has the government taken such decisions? We are not happy with the behaviour of the government," a protester said.

"We urged the government to withdraw the decision," another said.

The government said this has been done in accordance with the Election Commission's order on delimitation, mandating that the Assam government make no changes in any districts or administrative units from January 1, 2023, as the state will begin its delimitation process.