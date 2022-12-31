Assam To Merge 4 Newly-Formed Districts With Existing Ones

The total number of district will come down from 35 to 31.

The Assam cabinet today clubbed four newly formed districts with existing districts. Biswanath district will be merged with Sonitpur, Hojai will be merged with Nagaon, Tamulpur district will be merged with Baksa, and Bajali district has been merged with Barpeta district.

The police and judicial operations will continue in these districts, and all other district offices that have been created during this period will continue so that no officials or employees face any difficulty, the government said.

"These decisions have been taken because of administrative ascendancy and in the interest of Assam, and the society. We have decided to re-merge four districts. Decisions were taken in the interest of Assam's future," Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in Delhi today.

This has been done in accordance with the Election Commission's order on delimitation, mandating that Assam government makes no changes in any districts or administrative units from January 1, 2023, as the state will begin its delimitation process.

Chief Minister Sarma has said that this is a temporary measure for the delimitation process.

Delimitation is the process of fixing limits or boundaries of the territorial constituencies in a country or a state with a legislative body.

Earlier, the Election Commission on December 27 said it had initiated the delimitation of assembly and parliamentary constituencies in Assam and will use the 2001 census figures for the readjustment of seats.

The Commission said a ban has been put in place effective January 1, 2023 on the creation of new administrative units in the state till the exercise is completed.

Under the provisions of the Delimitation Act, 1972, the last delimitation of constituencies in Assam was effected on the basis of 1971 census figures by the then Delimitation Commission in 1976, the poll panel noted.