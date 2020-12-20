Facebook, Instagram Accounts Blocked After Live Event, Say Farmers

Protesting farmers said their Facebook, Instagram accounts were blocked on Sunday.

Facebook and Instagram accounts being used by the farmers protesting the government's new agricultural laws were blocked on Sunday following a live broadcast, the demonstrators alleged, renewing the debate about online censorship.

Managers of Kisan Ekta Morcha, one the biggest pages being used for the movement with over 7 lakh followers, said their access was blocked by Facebook which said it had gone against its community standards on spam.

Their page on Instagram, which is also owned by Facebook, has faced similar action and was not being allowed to share new posts, they said.

Thousands of farmers have been camping on the borders of New Delhi for over three weeks, demanding the central government roll back the reforms intended to bring investment in the antiquated farm sector but which the farmers say will leave them at the mercy of big corporations.

The protesters have repeatedly rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers' attempts to reach a compromise, in what has become the biggest challenge from the country's farmers in his six-year rule.