Protesters Try To Enter Manipur Chief Minister's Home, Lathicharged

The protesting students being resisted by police

A group of protesting students, demanding introduction of National Register of Citizens or NRC, were lathicharged by police on Monday when they tried to enter the official residence of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

They six students' organisations also marched to Raj Bhawan and demanded establishment of Manipur State Population Commission.

The students' groups, led by All Manipur Students' Union (AMSU), claimed that there is an abnormal surge of population in hilly areas, rampant cultivation of poppy, and the encroachment of reserve forest areas.



According to the student bodies, the influx of outsiders from both inside and outside the country including people from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh significantly affected the identity, culture, economy, administration and environment of Manipur.

The protesters demanded to detect and deport illegal immigrants from Manipur.

They have urged the government to introduce NRC in Manipur and start functioning of the Manipur State Population Commission.

Last year, the state Assembly had adopted a private member resolution to establish the population commission in Manipur, the state cabinet approved establishment of the Manipur State Population Commission.