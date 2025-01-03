Kuki Protesters Clash With Security Forces In Manipur Flare-Up, Many Injured

Protesters from the Kuki tribes clashed with central security forces in Manipur's Kangpokpi district this evening, days after the protesters tried to stop the security forces from dismantling bunkers on the hills.

The protesters had been looking to stop transport as part of their economic blockade enforced to demand the withdrawal of central forces from the hills in Kangpokpi, 45 km from the state capital Imphal.

When the security forces asked them to fall back, the protesters moved towards the Kangpokpi deputy commissioner's office and threw stones at the building, sources said. The security forces responded with tear gas and blanks, they said.

Several protesters were injured in the attempt by the security forces to disperse the protesters, sources said.

Some security personnel including the Kangpokpi Superintendent of Police (SP) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manoj Prabhakar were injured, sources said.

Gunfire could be heard amid the thick blanket of tear gas, eyewitnesses told NDTV.

People Armed With Automatic Weapons

Individuals armed with automatic weapons were seen out in the roads in Kangpokpi, sources said. In unprecedented scenes, along with protesters some armed men were seen carrying automatic weapons and taking charge of the highway in Kangpokpi, sources said, adding security forces were trying to retaliate.

The SP office remains a flashpoint with protesters refusing to return home, they said, adding reinforcements have been sent to Kangpokpi.

Earlier today, a Kuki organisation extended a shutdown in all areas in Manipur where the Kuki tribes are settled. The Kuki-Zo Council said the economic blockade - stopping essential transport on major roads and National Highways - has been extended till 2 am on Saturday.

The Kuki group's announcement came on a day former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Ajay Kumar Bhalla took charge as Manipur's new Governor.

The Manipur government said on December 20 there is no organisation called "Kuki-Zo Council". This group had objected to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh passing through Kangpokpi district in order to reach Senapati district, where Mr Singh participated in a local festival.

They have been demanding the Centre withdraw its forces from a village in Kangpokpi's Uyok Ching area. Several women from the Kuki tribes were injured on December 31 during action by the security forces to disperse them while they were protesting against a move to dismantle bunkers on the hills.

There are many villages of the Kuki tribes in the hills surrounding the Meitei-dominated valley. The clashes between the Meitei community and the nearly two dozen tribes collectively known as Kukis, who are dominant in some hill areas of Manipur, have killed over 250 people and internally displaced nearly 50,000.

The general category Meiteis want to be included under the Scheduled Tribes category, while the Kukis who share ethnic ties with people in neighbouring Myanmar's Chin State and Mizoram want a separate administration carved out of Manipur, citing discrimination and unequal share of resources and power with the Meiteis.