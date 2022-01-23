Protest After Assam Cops Shoot Student On Leg Over Drug Peddler Suspicion

The incident took place on Saturday night. (Representational)

A massive protest was staged by students in Assam's Nagaon today against the police after cops shot a former student leader on suspicion of being a drug peddler. The incident took place on Saturday night.

The protest saw students blocking a highway and raising slogans against Assam police and Nagaon SP Anand Mishra for "brutality" against the former student leader.

The youth has been identified as Kirtti Kamal Bora of the Kachalukhua area in the Nagaon district.

Recently, Nagaon police made headlines for their massive operation against drugs in the district.

The victim said he was on his way home when he saw a few policemen beating someone; when he inquired what was going on, the policemen allegedly verbally abused him.

On protesting the police's behaviour, he alleged that he was dragged off from his bike and was assaulted. He was then shot on his leg.

"After I was shot, one of the policemen said that they should have shot me on my chest and killed me," the victim claimed.

However, Nagaon SP, Anand Mishra claimed that Mr Bora was suspected to be involved in the illegal drug trade and he was shot because he had assaulted a police officer.

"We want justice for Kirtti Kamal Bora. How can police shoot him on his leg without any reason. We won't tolerate such behaviour of policemen," said a student.

The students said that the police should immediately arrest the personnel involved in the incident of "shooting him without a cause".

The students also said that if Kirtti was wrong, he could have been arrested by the police as he was alone while there were at least nine policemen on the spot.

"Why did they not catch him by physical force? He was outnumbered as compared to the police," a protestor said.

The victim's mother also participated in the protest. "My son was innocent. He has not done anything wrong, then why did policemen shoot him. I want justice for my son," she cried.