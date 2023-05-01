'Protection Of Forest State's Responsibility': Minister Amid Manipur Unrest

Bhupender Yadav said that protection of forests is the sole responsibility of the state. (File)

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav on Sunday said that the protection of forests is the sole responsibility of the state government.

"Forest land has always come under the ownership of the state government. The 1927 Forest Act became a state subject after independence. But after the 1976 amendment, forest land came under state and centre. The ownership of the forest always lies with the state government. The protection of the reserve forest and protected forest land is the sole responsibility of the state government," Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav told reporters.

The Union Minister's statement comes at a time when tribal groups have been agitating against a drive by the state government to evict them from reserve forest areas.

Southern Manipur's Churachandpur district witnessed a series of violent incidents including arson and vandalisation of government properties since Thursday night. There were no reports of fresh incidents of violence on Sunday.

The indefinite night curfew, which was imposed by the district administration in the Churachandpur from 5 pm to 5 am from Saturday, would continue until the further order, said officials.

Business establishments and markets reopened on Sunday while vehicles plied as usual in Churachandpur town and other parts of the hilly district.

Director General of Manipur Police P Doungel and senior officials visited Churachandpur district on Saturday and reviewed the situation.

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh cancelled his visit to Churachandpur district on Friday following Thursday's protests.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) had called for an eight-hour shutdown in Churachandpur district on Friday to protest the state government's eviction drive.

In support of their demands, the tribals organised protest rallies in March against the state government in three districts, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal, during which five people were injured.