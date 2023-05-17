Proposal to Change Delhi's Senior Bureaucrat Sent To Lt Governor

The Arvind Kejriwal government has sent a proposal to change Delhi's Services secretary to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The proposal names AK Singh as the new Services Secretary in place of Ashish More, who was removed last week, hours after the Supreme Court's landmark verdict that said the Delhi government and not the Lieutenant Governor has control over the transfer and postings of bureaucrats.

Ashish More was issued a showcause notice two days ago, after he was asked to make way for his replacement.

Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said he had "unexpectedly left the Secretariat" and switched off his phone.

"Services Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, instructed Services Secretary, Ashish More, to present a file for the transfer of a new officer to the post of Secretary of Services Department. However, Ashish More unexpectedly left the Secretariat without notifying the minister's office, rendering himself unreachable while his phone also remained switched off," a statement said.

Delhi government sources said officials did not object to the removal of the service secretary at a meeting of the Civil Services Board held today. Later, the Delhi Government sent the proposal to the Lieutenant Governor.

Under last week's judgment of the Supreme Court, the Lieutenant Governor is bound to accept the advice of the elected government.

In a democratic form of governance, the power of administration must rest on the elected arm, the bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said on Thursday.

The Delhi government has legislative and executive powers over administration of services and only "Public Order, Police and Land" are excluded from its jurisdiction, the bench said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has made it clear that Mr More's transfer could be the first of many, and action will be taken against officials who "obstruct" public work.