Prophet Row: Act Against Protesters, Says Delhi Jama Masjid's Shahi Imam

A large crowd at Jama Masjid demanded the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma

Protests broke out after Friday prayers at Delhi's Jama Masjid over remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and her former colleague Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad. Distancing himself from the protests, Shahi Imam Syed Ahmed Bukhari said that nobody knows who the protesters were.

"We don't know who these people were or which political parties they were affiliated to": the Shahi Imam told NDTV.

A large crowd gathered on the steps of the popular mosque carrying placards and shouting slogans demanding the arrest of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks a few days ago.

Saying that the demonstration was not reasonable, he also demanded action against the protesters. He also urged people not to organise such protests.

"It's important to take permission for a demonstration like this. Looking at the state of affairs in India now, such a demonstration was not reasonable," Syed Ahmed Bukhari said.

"No more protests should be organised. Ultimately the loss lies with us," he added.

The comments by the representatives of India's ruling party during a TV debate and on Twitter earlier this month had angered Muslims in India and abroad. Several West Asian countries demanded a public apology, summoned Indian envoys, and saw calls for a boycott of Indian products.

India tried to defuse the row calling the comments "views of fringe elements". The BJP distanced itself from the comments, suspended Ms Sharma, expelled Mr Jindal and asked its spokespeople to speak more responsibly in public.