Prophet Row: 2 Lawyers File Plea In Supreme Court, Seek Action Against Sacked BJP Leader

Nupur Sharma was sacked by the BJP from her party post

Two lawyers have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the arrest of sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammad on a news channel.

Filed by lawyers Abu Sohail and Chand Qureshi, the petition requested the Supreme Court to order an "independent, credible and fair investigation" into the matter.

The two lawyers said Ms Sharma's statement has "caused great discontent and uproar in the country and around the world".

"The image of our great nation was tarnished because of Nupur Sharma's statement," the petitioners said.

Several First Information Reports, or FIRs, have been filed against Ms Sharma in Maharashtra and other states over her comment, which led to massive outrage in India and in Gulf countries.

The BJP also sacked another spokesperson, Naveen Jindal, for his comments on Prophet Muhammad.

Ms Sharma has, meanwhile, sought four weeks to appear before the Maharashtra Police to record her statement, a police officer told news agency PTI.

A Bhiwandi police officer told reporters Ms Sharma sent an email through her lawyer to the Thane police and sought four weeks.

He said the police are yet to decide whether to allow Ms Sharma four weeks or issue fresh summons.