Prophet Row: They Took Out 4 Bullets, 2 Still Inside, Says Ranchi Man

Two people died and over 20 others were injured in the violence in Ranchi.

Twenty people are injured and undergoing treatment after violent clashes in parts of Jharkhand's Ranchi during protests against now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad and Islam. The protesters were demanding the arrest of Ms Sharma. Among them is a young man who was shot six times and is recovering at a hospital.

Absar, a young man getting treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), said he was returning from the market when he noticed the chaos and was hit by bullets. He claims he was returning from the market and was not participating in the protest when he saw a group of people pelting stones, and the police firing in response. He said he tried to get away but was shot at and fell to the ground. He was shot six times, he says, adding that four bullets have been taken out but two are still lodged in his body.

The doctor has said they'll take out the rest of the bullets in a few days.

Tabarak, another man who is getting treated at the hospital, claimed that he started running when he saw a sudden commotion and got shot. He too claims he was not participating in the protests.

The Jharkhand government has constituted a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to inquire into yesterday's violence in Ranchi and probe all aspects of the incident. The committee consists of Amitabh Kaushal, a senior IAS officer, and Sanjay Latekarm an Additional Director General rank officer. They will submit their report in seven days.

Authorities at RIMS have confirmed that two people brought to the hospital after the protesters clashed with police have succumbed to their injuries.

Among the 22 injured, 10 are policemen and the others were protesters. Three of the injured are in critical condition.

Several parts of the Jharkhand capital were put under curfew after protesters clashed with police yesterday.

Police fired in the air and took to lathi-charge yesterday to control the mob after they started throwing stones.

A large crowd gathered on Ranchi's Main Road and raised slogans against Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, the former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit who was expelled by the party over his remarks.